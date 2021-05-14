Burke County man arrested for manufacturing marijuana

GIRARD, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Georgia Governor’s Drug Task Force arrested a man Thursday for growing 112 marijuana plants.

Investigators located a Marijuana Grow Operation in a wooded area on the 700 block of Thankful Church Road in Girard. One hundred and twelve marijuana plants were seized from the location.

63-year-old Willie Edward Turner was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of Manufacturing Marijuana.

Turner is currently at the Burke County Detention Center.

There is no further information at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.