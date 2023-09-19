BURKE COUNTY (WJBF)- “Esports is a way for more inclusivity for all students regardless of race gender or academic or sports crowds” said Brannon Braddox , Burke County High School teacher

Teachers from Burke County High School are asking the school board to support a new approach to student involvement.

They want to bring Esports to campus. The popular form of competition uses video games including Madden, Mario Kart, and NBA 2K.

Educators say it’s something that goes beyond gaming.

“there are a list of 12 colleges that offer esports programs and that offer scholarships for students involved in these sports like Georgia state university of Georgia and things of that nature “

Students get the opportunity to compete in the Georgia Esports League. They will also have an area in the school to play and store gaming equipment.

“cabinets there that are able to lock a have the keys I will allow Mr. Braddox to unlock, it’s only for us to unlock no one else should be able to” said Jesse Ruffin, Burke County High School teacher

If approved the program could begin in the spring of 2024. The teachers main priority now is funding.

“if a student wanted to participate in a Madden as well as a Mario Kart league it would cost that student $160 or us $160 or we could go with the full plan which is 3,000 flat rate” said Braddox