Burke County High School on soft lockdown after threatening social media post

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Burke County High School is on soft lockdown after a threatening post on the internet both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Wednesday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office found that a disturbance that was supposed to happen on school grounds was moved to the Sonic Drive-In nearby.

Thursday, additional postings have indicated some form of an active shooter incident to occur.

Officials say they are taking precautionary measure, including extra police presence, to keep faculty and students safe.

Parents are also allowed to pick up their children, though law enforcement has identified the student who made the post.

Burke County School Leaders released the following statement:

“On yesterday, Burke County High School administration was alerted about an anonymous post on an app referencing something taking place at BCHS. Burke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately. Additional law enforcement presence was dispatched to the campus. Upon further investigation, the post was located. Additional posts have been shared this morning, one of which contains actual lyrics from a song. School officials have additional precautionary measures in place, and BCSO will continue to provide added support.

The safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance to the Burke County School System. Parents, please rest assured that Burke County High is being closely monitored and is a safe learning environment.” Burke County School System

All other schools in the county are running as scheduled.

No additional details are available at the time.