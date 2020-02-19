Burke County experiencing significant flooding

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says several roads in the county are flooded due to the constant rainfall.
Roads & Bridges & the Department of Transportation are working diligently to problem solve various areas and mark closed roadways accordingly.
BCSO Deputies are assisting with road closures and with the moving of livestock from various farms due to flooding. BCSO Inmate work crews are out assisting in various areas.
They are asking motorists to please drive under the speed limit, prepare to stop accordingly and do not drive through flooded areas.
They are is also experiencing a few single vehicle crashes due to water over some roadways causing the driver to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch.
Current Burke County Road Closures:
- All of the roads in River Run
- The Stoney Bluff South Community
- Joyner-Oglesby @ Hillis Circle – Sardis
- Hillis Circle – Sardis
- Esther Drive – Off of Bates Road
- Sills-Lewis Road – Off of Porter Carswell Road
- H Berol Road – Off Herndon Road – Waynesboro
- Old Louisville Road – Gough Area – Various Parts
- S College Street – Vidette
- Porter Carswell Road – Dirt Portion
- Grays Grove Church Road – Off Middle Ground Road
- Bellevue Plantation – Off 25 South
- Coleman Young Road – Off of Porter Carswell
- McMaster Road – Off of Porter Carswell
If you know of a flooded area not listed, please notify the BCSO.
Latest Headlines:
- Local leaders travel to Atlanta for Greater Augusta Day
- Augusta man wanted for Aggravated Battery
- Augusta man wanted for making Terroristic Threats
- McCormick Community Chorus is seeking applicants
- #WATCH | “Awake Brain Surgery” is a real procedure and it’s happening in London