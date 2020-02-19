Burke County experiencing significant flooding

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says several roads in the county are flooded due to the constant rainfall.

Roads & Bridges & the Department of Transportation are working diligently to problem solve various areas and mark closed roadways accordingly.

McMaster Road – Off of Porter Carswell

BCSO Deputies are assisting with road closures and with the moving of livestock from various farms due to flooding. BCSO Inmate work crews are out assisting in various areas.

They are asking motorists to please drive under the speed limit, prepare to stop accordingly and do not drive through flooded areas.

Coleman Young Road – Off of Porter Carswell

They are is also experiencing a few single vehicle crashes due to water over some roadways causing the driver to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch.

Current Burke County Road Closures:

All of the roads in River Run

The Stoney Bluff South Community

Joyner-Oglesby @ Hillis Circle – Sardis

Hillis Circle – Sardis

Esther Drive – Off of Bates Road

Sills-Lewis Road – Off of Porter Carswell Road

H Berol Road – Off Herndon Road – Waynesboro

Old Louisville Road – Gough Area – Various Parts

S College Street – Vidette

Porter Carswell Road – Dirt Portion

Grays Grove Church Road – Off Middle Ground Road

Bellevue Plantation – Off 25 South

If you know of a flooded area not listed, please notify the BCSO.

