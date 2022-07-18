WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Detention Center is experiencing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among the staff and inmates.

Several inmates and staff members have tested positive and are all being treated according to established medical protocols.

All individuals arrested are tested at the time of booking, and we have reactivated all COVID-19 protocols for any individuals entering the Center.

Burke County Detention Center is working closely with local health partners to prevent further infection and spread among the centers population.

The Center has temporarily suspended visitation, however inmates still have the ability to contact family members electronically.