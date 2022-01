BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County will hold its annual MLK Parade on Saturday, January 15.

Residents, motorcycle groups, organizations, or individual riders who want to participate are asked to join the Sheriff’s Office at the Waynesboro Exchange Club. Line up at 12 p.m. and roll out at 1 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Derwin Butler or Sgt. Anthony Bennerman at (706)554-2133 to reserve your spot.