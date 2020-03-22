Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office will start Senior C.A.R.E. program

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will begin their Senior C.A.R.E. program starting Monday. Sheriff Williams, Deputies, and properly screened volunteers such as those who have completed our Citizens Police Academy will be assisting the elderly, homebound, medically disabled, and/or high risk individuals with purchasing necessary items due to the current Covid-19 situation.

They want to make sure the community is taken care of and released the below information:

Many need to avoid the public due to additional risk factors and most of our few local grocery stores are staying extremely busy and often have lines. Therefore, we will be doing what we can to alleviate this stress for them by handling their shopping needs. In addition to shopping for those who need assistance but can afford essential items we understand that some are now temporarily unemployed. While we can’t use county funds to solve this problem, we have had some Deputies donate, churches offer assistance, and individuals who said they would assist. Therefore, we are also taking information for those in need of assistance as well as those who would like to assist in an effort to assign a “Buddy” that will handle an individuals or families immediate needs.

Those who would like to volunteer or contribute and/or those who need assistance with delivery or items or purchasing items may contact Deputy Lexie Johnson or Sergeant Anthony Bennerman of the BCSO at 706-554-2133 Monday – Friday from 9am-3pm or send the Sheriff’s Office a private message on their Facebook page.

“We are here to serve our community in every way possible and problem solving is part of our mission.” Stated Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. “We will work with our community partners and ensure that everyone in Burke County is taken care of as needed.”

