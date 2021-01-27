Burke Co. school employee arrested for Sexual Assault

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – A Burke County school employee is behind bars for Sexual Assault.

Kenyarda Berrian, who is listed on the Burke County Schools webpage as an administrative secretary, was arrested by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Jan. 26th, 2021, on charges of Sexual Assault by a teacher/principal/assistant principal/other administrator.

A statement was released by the Burke County Supt.:

This person is no longer a BCPS employee. The school system has followed all established protocol and is fully cooperative with law enforcement and other agencies included in that protocol. Dr. Angela Williams, Burke County School Superintendent

According to jail records, Berrian’s bond has been denied.