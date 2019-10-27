Burial services to be held for 2 vets without family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Elliott Sons Funeral Homes will hold burial service for two veterans on Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m.

The services will be held at 2524 Lumpkin Road in Augusta at 10 a.m. Both services are open to the public.

We’re told these services are provided without charge for honorably discharged veterans who are homeless and without family and financial resources.

The service members will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.

One service member is an Air Force veteran and the other an Army vet.