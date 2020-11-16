Burglary suspect sought in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a Burglary suspect.
Police say the man pictured broke into the Dairy Queen located at 5143 Bluegrass Trail through the drive-thru window.
The incident happened November 10th, about 3:30a.m.
While in the restaurant he slammed two cash registers until they opened. He also went into the office and attempted to get into the safe. He took one cash register with him and left the restaurant through the rear door.
If you recognize this man, please contact the CCSO.
