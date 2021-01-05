Burglary suspect sought in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Aiken County Investigators are requesting the public’s help to find a Burglary suspect.

On December 6th, 2020, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Old Aiken Road in North Augusta for a residential burglary.

The security video system captured this suspect, a Black male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, knocking on the front door and left a short time afterwards. He and a second suspect returned to the front door and forced their way into the home.







Not long after breaking into the front door, both men were later seen taking items from the house.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect, video, or witnesses, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

