Buona Caffe hosts Augusta’s first latte art throwdown

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Baristas from across the region will compete for cash, prizes, and bragging rights in Augusta’s first-ever latte art throwdown on Friday, Aug. 30. Presented by Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee, the “Steamy Summer Sendoff” will be held at its roasting facility, espresso machine showroom and barista training center, 520 Reynolds St. Doors and registration will open at 6 p.m.; first pour will start at 7 p.m.

A latte art throwdown is a head-to-head tournament to see which barista can create the best latte art from steamed milk. Cost to compete is $10. Admission is free for spectators. The single-elimination competition consists of a 16-person bracket in four, progressively difficult rounds. Judging will be done by two coffee professionals and local artist Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman. Porkchop, who will be a celebrity guest judge, is creating a special “Happy” button just for the event!

Special thanks to the sponsors who have made this event possible. Coffee industry sponsors are Slayer Espresso Machines, Wega Espresso Machines, Fellow Coffee Products, Oatly, Rhino Coffee Gear, Barista Magazine, Bare Cold Press Coffee, and Royal Coffee New York. Local sponsors are Southern Swiss Dairy, Little Guide to Augusta, Mobile Mentors, and Coca-Cola.

Cucina 503’s food truck will be on hand and Evan Grantski from Grantski Records will DJ and have records for sale. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Lynndale Inc., a local nonprofit that serves developmentally disabled adults.

“For Augusta’s first-ever latte art competition, we wanted to go all out,” said John Curry, co-owner of Buona Caffe. “The coffee industry has been extremely generous with prizes for the winners, swag for all the competitors, and coffee-centric prizes for our raffle. If you are into coffee, you do not want to miss this event!”

In addition to the roasting facility, Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee has coffee bars at 1858 Central Ave., Augusta, and in the lobby of the Georgia Cyber Center at 1 11th St., Augusta. For more information, call Buona Caffe at (706) 869-4074, visit BuonaCaffe.com, and find them on Facebook and Instagram.