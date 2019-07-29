Bullet found lodged in woman’s bra strap following deadly New York playground shooting

NEW YORK (WJBF/AP) — One person is dead and 11 others are injured following a shooting Saturday night at a New York park.

Authorities say the incident happened in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville.

Seven men and five women between the ages of 21 and 55 who were injured. A 38-year-old man died from a bullet wound to the head. He has been identified as Jason Pagan, according to a police source, according to WABC.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Sunday afternoon that six of the people wounded when shots were fired at the festival have been released from the hospital. Daniesa Murdaugh, 21, is one of them. She said that her bra strap stopped a bullet from piercing her spine.

“I believe God covered my baby,” Murdaugh’s mother told PIX 11 News. “When EMS had cut her bra strap off, the bullet was just sitting on her bra strap.”

Meanwhile, O’Neill says there were more than 100 officers and anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people at the annual “Old Timers’ Event” celebration, which he called a “great event” that had been held for years.

Authorities believe two shooters were involved. Commissioner O’Neill says that it “was a tragic end to a wonderful weekend.”

Police officials say investigators are still canvassing the scene. One gun has been recovered.

No arrests have been made yet.

Authorities are asking anyone with cell phone video or other information to get in touch.