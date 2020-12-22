Building Unity in the Community partners with Richmond Co. DFCS to host food and toy giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Building Unity in the Community Inc. and Richmond Co. Division of Family and Children Services hosted a drive-thru food and toy giveaway for over 350 families Tuesday.

“The looks on people’s faces when we actually hand them the boxes of food and toys, just seeing the looks and the joy, they’re pleased with joy.” Larry Elrod, a spokesperson for Building Unity in the Community said. “It’s good for us to be a blessing to others in the community.”

The groups have previously held other food drives, but this event had the biggest turnout.

“Oh man, it wrapped around the building. Just that sight alone, it brings joy to your heart when you pass them something and they’re just so grateful, and just so thankful for this small blessing to them,” Marvin Cole said.

Monique Hill, social service administrator, says it was important for DFCS to help serve the community.

“DFCS has a bad reputation with the community,” Hill said. “What we’ve done here the past few years is try to bridge that gap of the disconnect between the community and DFCS to pretty much prove to the community that we are here to service them and help them.”

She says she was blown away by the turnout Tuesday.

“Big, big turnout. Honestly, I think it was bigger than Thanksgiving,” Hill said. “The lines were super long. It was amazing. I’m completely amazed by how fast we gave out everything.”