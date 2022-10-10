AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Raisin AJ Productions is bringing another stage play to Augusta’s Imperial Theater.

The play, “Build a Man,” consists of four successful women in need of escorts for social events which decide to pick a “less fortunate” man and transform him into the man of their dreams…only to find out that he isn’t who they think he is. The production will hit the stage on November 5.

You can win a ticket by liking Raisin AJ Productions Facebook page and comment on the picture on the page. The crew will randomly pick a winner and announce it in the future.

The creator and local radio personality, Miss Monique, Trevor Welcher, and Ida Lease, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the project.