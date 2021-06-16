Budget approved for re-districting committee

Augusta has a plan for moving forward on redrawing its political boundaries.

The commission re-districting committee voting to create an ad-hoc group with the school board and legislative delegation to hammer out the new political maps.

A 30 thousand dollar budget was approved

This will allow the committee to get to work once new census data arrives.

“There’s big work for the committee to do you know to take a plot of land and come up with eight districts that are the same size basically in terms of population and take into account other factors the committee may decide to use as principals it’s always tricky.”

Bailey who is retiring the end of the year says the new maps must be completed before qualifying begins next March.