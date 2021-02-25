BSCO collecting monetary donations to send to Texas winter storm victims

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s office is collecting donations to send to Texas.

As the entire country watched in helpless horror, residents of the Lone Star State dealt with days of freezing temperatures, no electricity, and many without water. At this time the death toll from that winter storm stands at 16. Several of those people froze to death.

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Those that want to donate can drop off cash donations at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office located at 225 Highway 24 South. If you choose to send a check or money, please mail to:

Burke County Sheriff’s Office

P .O. Box 702

Waynesboro, Ga 30830

All donations will be sent to the American Red Cross in Houston.