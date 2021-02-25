BSCO collecting monetary donations to send to Texas winter storm victims

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s office is collecting donations to send to Texas.
As the entire country watched in helpless horror, residents of the Lone Star State dealt with days of freezing temperatures, no electricity, and many without water. At this time the death toll from that winter storm stands at 16. Several of those people froze to death.
Those that want to donate can drop off cash donations at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office located at 225 Highway 24 South. If you choose to send a check or money, please mail to:
- Burke County Sheriff’s Office
- P .O. Box 702
- Waynesboro, Ga 30830
All donations will be sent to the American Red Cross in Houston.