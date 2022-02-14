Brush Fire Along I-20 Under Control

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol is telling drivers be cautious driving I-20 in Columbia County due to a brush fire along the shoulder of Westbound lanes near mile marker 187.

A previously closed lane has been reopened, but caution is still advised.

Georgia State Patrol informs WJBF that Georgia State Troopers are not on scene, but that drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the area due to any smoke that could reduce visibility.

According to a spokesperson for Columbia County, Fire Rescue has responded to the call and have requested additional help from Georgia Forestry Commission.

The fire, according to Georgia State Patrol, is near the Motor Carrier Compliance Division’s weigh station.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, It was a 1.5 acre fire on Baker Place Rd. The fire is controlled and mopped up at this time so any smoke impacts should be reduced and improving as the afternoon goes on.