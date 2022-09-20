BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – A man who admitted to lying to receive COVID-19 small business assistance has been sentenced to federal prison.

Authorities say Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest and formerly Kingsland, is a three-time convicted felon who held the titles of pastor, mortician, restaurateur, and tax preparer.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, Knight applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the Small Business Administration (SBA) on behalf of multiple Camden County, Ga., businesses in February and March 2021.

Authorities say that the applications falsely claimed that Knight had a series of businesses with hundreds of thousands of dollars of gross revenue prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the documents and testimony presented in court, Knight admitted that the applications that were filed were fraudulent, and Knight admitted sending fake documents to the SBA, including a fake tax document and an altered bank record.

Authorities say that because of the fraudulent filings, Knight received $149,900 from the SBA on behalf of a claimed tax business, and he used a large portion of the funds to buy a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Knight pled guilty to two counts of Wire Fraud. and he was sentenced to 29 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities state that as part of his plea agreement, Knight is forfeiting the vehicle to the United States, and Knight also agreed to pay $149,000 in restitution to the Small Business Administration.

The U.S. Attorney’s office reports that Knight has at least three prior felony convictions for other acts of fraud.