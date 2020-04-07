Brothers missing from Macon, Ga, could be in Augusta

BIBB COUNTY, Ga/ AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing children.

It has been nearly two months since brothers, Anthony and Cameron Williams went missing.

16-year old Anthony and 15-year-old Cameron, went missing from their home in Macon, GA on February 26, 2020.

Law enforcement believes they may still be in the Macon area or may have traveled to Augusta.

Anthony is 5’5 and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Cameron is 5’6 and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen them contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

