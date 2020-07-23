Brother of slain Civil Rights leader dies

JACKSON, MS. (WJBF) – The older brother of murdered Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers has died.

Charles Evers followed his brothers lead onto the battlefields of fighting for equality in the segregated South.

Evers became Mississippi’s first Black Mayor since Reconstruction as well as ran for Governor of the state and a Senate seat.

He started as the Mississippi field director of the N.A.A.C.P. and organized registration drives for Black voters while also spearheading economic boycotts against white businesses and challenged to the state’s white Democratic Party structure.

Charles Ever died at his daughter’s home in Brandon, Mississippi at the age of 97 years old.

He is the third Civil Rights leader to die in a week following Dr. C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis.