Broadway back in the CSRA

Evans, GA (WJBF)- After 18 months away, Broadway is back in the CSRA.

Friday night the Columbia County Performing Arts Theater will host Broadway’s “Anastasia.” Then, in two weeks, a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The cast and crew are expected to spend nearly 2 million dollars during their time here– making a big impact on the economy.

The executive producer for both Broadway shows said the theater community is thrilled to be back on stage.

“First of all, walking into a theater again after being dark for over 18 months, it sort of gets you right in the gut. Even talking about it to you right now, I well up thinking, it’s really happening. We’re bringing musicals back to the entire United States,” said Seth Wenig.

It’s the first big production the theater has had since it opened. Up until now there were only small concerts and productions.

“We’re very excited to have our very first Broadway show in this building. This building was built for Broadway. And to have such an amazing and talented group here to bring the very first show, it just…it fills my heart,” said Matt Jameson, General Manager at Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

