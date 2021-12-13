Broader jury pool sought for Arbery death hate crimes trial, could include residents from CSRA counties

This combination of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows, from left, Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys in the upcoming federal hate crimes trial of the white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery want the jury pool to come from an expansive area of Georgia.

A joint legal filing by prosecutors and defense attorneys asks a federal judge to seek the jury from the 43 counties that make up the federal court system’s Southern District of Georgia, including Richmond and Columbia.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 7 in U.S. District Court.

That will be less than three months after father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in a state court.

The three white men have pleaded not guilty in the the federal case, where they’re accused of targeting Arbery because he was Black.