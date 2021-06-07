Broad Street First Friday multi-vehicle crash incident under investigation

***videos contain explicit language***

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – During the end of the First Friday celebration in downtown Augusta on June 5th, several cars were damaged after a bizarre incident.

According to crash reports from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, one vehicle (while attempting to park in a center parking spot) hit a second vehicle, causing it to careen into several cars parked in the center parking area.

A total of six cars were damaged, one vehicle was a complete loss.

NewsChannel 6 is investigating if charges will be filed against either driver.

This is a developing story.