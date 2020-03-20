Bridgestone Americas announces temporary phased shutdown of manufacturing facilities in North and Latin America

(WJBF) – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has announced a temporary phased shutdown of its manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America. The temporary shutdown will begin the weekend of March 21st with all facilities planning to resume normal operations on or before Sunday, April 12th. The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust response plans and activities as necessary.

The company has sufficient supply of product to meet customer demand and its distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams will continue to fill orders, but is executing this temporary shutdown to align supply to the predicted demand in the market.

As the company carefully monitors the coronavirus situation, it is continuing to take action in all aspects of operations to ensure the health and safety of our employees while also addressing the needs of customers and the market.

The local Bridgestone Plant is located in Graniteville, SC.

