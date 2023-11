AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA has announced some sad news.

In a letter, the group announces that their Thanksgiving event, that was held on November 18th, was their final event.

They cite several reasons for having to close, including:

COVID 19

Giving

Attendance

Volunteers

Other Groups

The Bridge Ministry has helped the community for the past 17 years by providing meals and necessities for the homeless and less fortunate.

Read the entire letter below: