ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We headed to the Kemp Election Night Party on Tuesday, where he celebrated his big win at the end of the night.

Partygoers eagerly gathered in Atlanta’s Battery Park to watch the night’s events unfold.

While the events of the evening lasted for hours, Governor Kemp took the stage around 11:30 to celebrate his victory.

Surrounded by his wife and daughters, he thanked his supporters for their tireless work.

During his speech, he spoke about his successes during his current term and his plans to continue that success- and more- during his next term.

“But here’s the truth- this election was about you,” said Kemp. “It was about you- the people of Georgia. The people who weathered the pandemic and emerged stronger than before. The people who came together and rejected the politics of division and hate. The people who stood up for what was right when everyone was watching. Because that’s who we are as a state. Regardless of politics, we want to live in a state where our dreams for ourselves and our families are possible.”

Kemp won the governor’s seat over Abrams, promising to work for the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians. He will serve the state of Georgia for another four years.