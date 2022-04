EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – If you planned to go to Evans Towne Center Park to see the Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy, you’re going to have to wait another week.

Due to the threat of severe weather, the trophy tour has been moved to Monday, April 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event will still be at Evans Towne Center Park.

The rest of the tour schedule is listed below:

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the CSRA today, keep up with the latest weather here.