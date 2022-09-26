

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says the Atlanta Braves will be “forever known as the upset kings of October” for their improbable 2021 World Series win. He called their drive an “unstoppable, joyful run.” Biden welcomed the champs for a packed East Room ceremony on Monday. They got in their White House visit with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin again. The Braves are just two wins behind first place in the National League East. Chief Executive Officer Terry McGuirk says he hopes they’ll be back to the White House again soon.

