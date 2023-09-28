ATLANTA – Braves fans are invited to attend Postseason Workouts featuring the Atlanta Braves and members of the Gwinnett Stripers in simulated game action at Truist Park October 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

This free event is an exclusive opportunity for fans to support the team as they prepare for the 2023 Postseason.

Simulated game action will be comprised of various in-game situations that may occur. Please note that these are workout days and a full game will not be played.

Fans will only be able to claim an invitation for one of the three Postseason Workout days and will be limited to one invitation per adult.

Children under the age of 18 will not need an invitation in advance but must be in attendance with an adult that has secured an invitation in order to be allowed entry into Truist Park.

Ballpark fare will be available at select concession stands, and postseason merchandise will be available for purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store.

The workouts are expected to begin at approximately 5 p.m. with no specified end time.

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Parking: Free in all Braves owned parking lots for up to 3 hours.

All Truist Park game day policies will be in effect

Fans can claim their tickets at the link below:

Postseason Information | Atlanta Braves (mlb.com)



