Braves extending protective netting at SunTrust Park

The Atlanta Braves are extending the safety netting at SunTrust Park. The current netting will be extended from each dugout to reach to the left and right field foul poles.

A view of the extended netting that will be installed at SunTrust Park this season.



The announcement was made on the team’s Twitter account that reads, “the extension will provide additional protection for our fans while preserving the overall game day experience as much as possible.”

The team says the project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Other Major League Baseball teams that have extended netting at their stadiums this season include the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has not issued a leaguewide mandate, instead choosing to let individual teams decide on their own.