EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Staff, friends, and family gathered at the Brandon Wilde Retirement Community in Evans to celebrate the 100th birthday of local war hero, Joe Gwaltney.

Gwaltney served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

He fought in battles like the Storming of Normandy on D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.

Gwaltney was in the 82nd Airborne where he served as a glider man and he is eligible to receive the highest French award for fighting in Normandy, the Legion d’Honneur.

“Dad, I appreciate the way you raised all of us, loving our country, and respecting our country. We learned that not just from you telling us how we should act, but from watching how you did. It was the best learning experience we could have asked for,” said his youngest son, Shawn Gwaltney.

Gwaltney’s family is appreciative of Brandon Wilde for making his 100th birthday special.

“Brandon Wilde has been great. Everyone treats my dad special, not just on his hundredth birthday, but just for being here with him. We love everyone here. They’ve treated all of us good and I think it’s really special that they were willing to do this for my day for his hundredth birthday,” said Shawn.

Joe Gwaltney has three sons and a daughter along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.