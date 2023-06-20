Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For ten months Augusta has been talking about finding a permanent city administrator and some are fine with that.

“I don’t think we should rush this process at all simply because the next few years of our city are going to be super important,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

City leaders seemed to make progress last week agreeing to a job description; three to five years’ experience running a city government or a related field.

But Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse has served 16 months, but before that was a city department director, so does she qualify?

“Seems pretty clear to me three to five years’ experience as an administrator or city manager,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“So, the criteria that we have now allow Ms. Douse to be able to apply so that’s what we’re looking forward to,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

A unanimous vote was needed before commissioners could move forward on the job description and start the administrator search, but commissioner Jordan Johnson wasn’t ready.

“I think the job description is left for interpretation which is the problem with the job description which is why I think we need more conversation,” said Commissioner Johnson.

“It’s the same thing we hired the last three administrators with I don’t know how it become vague it’s like slicing frog hairs at this moment,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Any way you slice it, it will be more time before for the search for a permanent administrator begins

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.