ECUADOR (WJBF) — Safety comes first for a boy and his pet dog in Ecuador.

Anthony Hernandez puts a mask on his dog that’s sitting on his bike before the boy puts his own mask on.

He checks his dog’s face covering one more time to make sure it’s fitted properly and off he goes.

The video is a hit in Latin America. Many people on social media are commending him for setting a good example during the pandemic.