Bouncing back: Restaurant debuts ‘bumper tables’ amid virus

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) – Diners in a Maryland beach town are bouncing back into eating out with a little help from inflatable inner tubes on wheels.

The Baltimore-based company Revolution Event Design & Production rolled out “bumper tables” that allow people to keep 6 feet from each other while eating and talking in social settings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report the inflated tube tables debuted at Fish Tales in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday. The devices feature a hole in the middle for participants and wheels attached to the bottom for moving around.

The company’s CEO says the tables are a fun way to maintain distance and still enjoy social settings.

