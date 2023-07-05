AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Give blood, get Botox.

Tiffany Hobbs reports on a unique partnership between two local organizations aimed at saving lives.

Historically, blood banks reveal that the week of Independence Day is one of the most challenging weeks of the year to get blood donations. That’s why, for the next few days, Shepeard Community Blood Center and Southern Dermatology are teaming up to encourage local blood donations.

Through Friday, qualifying blood donors can get a voucher for free Botox at Southern Dermatology.

If you want to donate, you can do so at any Shepherd Community Blood Center or mobile unit.

“This is where we’re going to see the need the most in the summertime,” said Regina Jeffries, account manager at Shepeard Community Blood Center. We have a lot of accidents just because the travel’s picking up- you know, a lot of people are on the road, more accidents happen, which is more need for blood.

Jeffries says that, with a lot of people vacationing, the need for local donations is critical.

Dr. Briana Brown and her husband, Michael, are the owners of Southern Dermatology. Both have served in the military.

“Coming from that background, we know how critical blood donation is,” said Dr. Brown. “So that’s why this is near and dear to our hearts. So, combining that with something that is more fun and light and airy…I think it’s the perfect combination.”

Dr. Brown tells us that blood donations help people enduring traumas, cancer treatments and more. Just one donation can help save up to three lives.

The Botox voucher will get you 10 free units of Botox.

“Ten units will get you a sufficient and very natural looking treatment result,” said Dr. Brown. “So, it’s kind of nice for folks that aren’t acclimated to Botox to kind of test it out. And it’s a very good discount for those who routinely get more.”

And for those who are on the fence, Jeffries says this opportunity to save lives is quick and easy.

“Our phlebotomists are great, they take their time,” said Jeffries. “It’s a tiny prick- almost like being pinched. It only takes a couple of minutes.”

Both Dr. Brown and Jeffries are hopeful this partnership will help increase local blood supply.

“We really need to meet our numbers so that our local people in the hospitals can get the blood they need,” said Jeffries.

Southern Dermatology will be offering complimentary Botox for those who donate blood from now until Friday. Shepeard Community Blood Center will also have a mobile blood unit at Southern Dermatology from 10-4 each day until Friday. For more information on how you can donate blood this week and any other time during the year, visit https://donor.shepeardblood.org/donor/schedules/centers