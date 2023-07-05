AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Shepeard Community Blood Center is teaming up with Southern Dermatology to highlight the most challenging week of the year for blood donations.

Historically, the week of July 4th is one of the most critical times for the local blood supply.

To help make more blood available, Southern Dermatology is giving a free Botox treatment to anyone who donates blood at any Shepeard Blood Drive from July 5th to July 7th.

The treatment is valued at $120.

“In what would normally be a very stressful week, Southern Dermatology is turning frowns upside down – both literally and figuratively,” says Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “We are very grateful for this partnership and their generosity.”

Shepeard has donor centers in Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, Aiken, and Dublin open for the event.

Additionally, blood donations will be collected at Southern Dermatology, 4150 Washington Road, from 10am-4pm.

Other blood drives can be found at shepeardblood.org

Donors must meet donor and patient eligibility requirements to qualify for the free Botox treatment.

Shepeard locations are listed below: