Boo Bash Drive-Thru in Aiken Halloween night

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is set to host its annual Halloween event. The Boo Bash Drive-Thru will be on October 31 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event will take place at four different locations:

The Odell Weeks Activities Center

Smith-Hazel Recreation Center

Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center

Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum

The Boo-Bash Drive-Thru, an alternative to the former Trunk or Treat event, is set for safe, family-friendly fun, and of course, CANDY! Families are encouraged to boo-ckle up for an eerie-sistible time!

This event is for families with children ages 12 & under. Pre-made treat bags will be provided at each location.

You can also visit Odell Weeks Activities Center and enjoy some Kona Ice.

Admission is free.