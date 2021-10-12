Bonus plans for Augusta workers move forward

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Hundreds of Augusta city employees are looking at more money heading their way.

Commissioners moving forward on plans to provide bonus to public safety workers and other city employees.

Front line first responders will receive 25-hundred dollar bonuses.

Other employees will get 12 hundred 50 dollar bonuses, and lesser amounts depending on their jobs.

But some commissioners say the city is giving out too much in bonus money.

“Some of the money should go to our first responders I’ll say that but I do have a problem with people who were not first responders getting the bonuses the way they did when their paychecks were never affected,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

American Rescue Act funds are being used for the bonuses, Commissioners are also approving increasing the minimum wage for city workers to 15 dollars an hour.

If the full commission approves, the total price tag would be more than six and a half million dollars.