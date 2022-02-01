Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats made in a single day, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University.

All are historically Black institutions.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories