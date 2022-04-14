BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Richmond County Bomb Squad and the Waynesboro Fire Department are currently investigating a bomb threat called into the Burke County High School.

Thursday morning, at 10:10 a.m. a female caller phoned the high school and claimed that a bomb would detonate within 10 minutes of the call.

The sheriff’s office says they take all threats seriously and all protocols are being followed to insure that all students and faculty are safe.

The ask parents refrain from rushing to the school as this only adds work they’re already doing.

There will be further information forth coming as it is available.