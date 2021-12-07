Bomb squad destroys suspicious package in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is trying to find out who left a suspicious package Tuesday on the 3600 block of Trolley Line Road at Gregg Avenue in Aiken.

That’s the location of the Aiken Muslim Association.

In addition to ACSO deputies, the Richmond County Bomb Squad also was called to the scene.

Once the package According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the package contained personal items, including books. The Sheriff’s Office has identified the package as bellowing to a homeless woman.

Currently, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the department is unaware of any known threat.

