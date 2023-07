AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this man, he is wanted for grand larceny.

According to ACSO, 36-year-old Daniel Mitchell Campbell stands 6’1 and weighs 165 pounds.

Campbell’s last known address was the 100 block of Martin Road in Aiken.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, is asked to please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.