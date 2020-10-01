Boil water advisory underway for some residents in McCormick County, Sc

McCORMICK COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises all residence of Clarks Hill, SC, excluding Furey Plantation to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

This is due to an unexpected main water breakage on 28 South in Clarks Hill.

Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage.

All residents should boil water vigorously for 1 minute before drinking or cooking.

Also any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Boil water advisory is in effect until further notice