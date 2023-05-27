(WJBF) — Some Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers are without water due to unforeseen system repairs.

Customers impacted should vigorously boil their water before drinking or cooking after it’s restored.

These are the locations impacted:

Old Cherokee Drive Millrose Circle

Chinaberry Drive Purpleheart Tree Lane

Parker Drive Avalon Lane

Windsor Drive Thomas Road

Fairview Road Vernon Street

Pineland Drive

No contamination has been confirmed of the system, but due to the interruption in service, contamination is a possibility.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.