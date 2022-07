ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Allendale’s boil advisory is still in effect.

City leaders say the repairs to the water line on Fairdale Street have been completed. Crews are cleaning up and should be done shortly.

On Sunday, an emergency boil water advisory asked residents to boil water before consumption.

While no contamination was confirmed, the advisory was issued as a precaution.

The town will notify residents and businesses when the advisory is lifted, pending lab results.