JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Several areas in Jackson, South Carolina, are under a boil water advisory.

City leaders say the advisory is in effect for Brannon St., Pauline St., North Silverton & Silverton.

It’s until further notice.

After repairs are complete, usually, officials ask residents to boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

