Boil water advisory in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority customers

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority customers .

The advisory is in effect for residents living on:

Anthony Drive

Lee Drive

Daley Drive

Cathy Drive

Janson Street

Eden Drive

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the customers of the water system that have experienced an interruption in service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053