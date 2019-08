ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for the Town of Allendale.

The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m., August 26 to August 28, 2019.

You are asked to boil your water for cooking and drinking while routine flushing of the system and inspection are being done during this period.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact (803) 584-4619.