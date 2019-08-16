Boil water advisory for Valley Public Service Authority customers now canceled

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory for certain Valley Public Service Authority customers has been canceled.

The advisory is canceled for residents living on:

Loop Drive

McKinney Street

Sumter Street

Lamar Street

Wall Street (from McKinney St. to Loop Dr.)

Following an intense flushing of the distribution system, water samples for bacteriological testing were collected and analyzed by Breezy Hill Laboratories. The results of the sampling indicate that the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes, officials say.

If you should have any additional questions, contact Valley Public Service Authority at (803) 593-2053.